Local Postal Service employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Postal Service says there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through the mail

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard Post Office employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Postal Service confirms.

The Postal Service could not release specific information about the employee or the employee’s medical condition. A spokesperson said the Postal Service is monitoring the situation and following recommendations from the CDC and local health departments.

The Postal Service says there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through the mail. According to the CDC, although the virus can survive for a short period on some surfaces, it is unlikely to be spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures. 

The Postal Service previously reported precautionary steps it’s taking to keep people safe.

