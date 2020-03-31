Local police departments warn against teens disregarding social distancing

The police department is encouraging parents to keep their kids home while the stay-at-home order is still in effect

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Offices with the Columbiana Police Department said they’ve still seen large groups of teens getting together in the area, disregarding social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a Facebook post, Columbiana police said they’ve broken up groups at Firestone Park and in parking lots outside of essential businesses. They said some of these teens have run away from officers or given false information.

Police said they have also seen groups of teens piled into cars just driving around the area.

In order to stop further spread of the coronavirus, the police department is encouraging parents to keep their kids home while the stay-at-home order is still in effect. They said parents should stress the severity of this pandemic to their kids and the importance of non-essential travel.

The East Liverpool Police Department posted a similar notice on its Facebook page, warning parents against letting their children go to the playground or basketball court.

They said contact sports should be avoided at this time.

For more information on COVID-19 and the stay at home order, visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website.