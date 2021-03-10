Local plasma site looking for plasma donors who tested positive for COVID-19

It could take anywhere from 130 to 1,300 plasma donations to make enough medicine to treat one patient for a year

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some of you may have stood in line for hours to get a COVID-19 test. If it came back positive, you probably sat at home for a couple of weeks waiting for the symptoms to clear. There’s a way you can cash in now. Today, we found how you can turn that experience into something that can help others.

Many people are familiar with rolling up their sleeves and donating blood. Biomat USA in Austintown will return your red blood cells. It’s collecting plasma, specifically convalescent plasma.

“So when somebody has COVID-19, they develop antibodies to the disease, and what we’re doing is collecting plasma that has these antibodies,” said Vlasta Hakes, director of corporate affairs for Grifols, a pharmaceutical company.

The plasma is taken to North Carolina and California to produce medicine that could potentially be used along with the vaccine in the future. It’s in clinical trials right now.

“So the idea is, before people get vaccinated or before their vaccine takes full effect, if they do get COVID, this could be a medicine that a doctor could provide to these people,” Hakes said.

It could take anywhere from 130 to 1,300 plasma donations to make enough medicine to treat one patient for a year.

Plasma donation is similar to donating blood, it just takes a little longer.

Brian Guzzo, of Youngstown, has not had COVID-19, but he’s a regular donor.

“It doesn’t hurt one bit. You get a pinch when you get the needle put in your arm. Once it’s in, fairly easy to go from there,” Guzzo said.

Guzzo usually donates twice a week and is paid for his plasma, which is used to develop other medicines. Convalescent plasma donation earns you an average of $50 for every donation. You just need to show proof of a positive test.

“Whether someone’s recovered from COVID-19 or just wants to make a difference, being a regular plasma donor is a great way to give back,” Hakes said.

You can give more frequently because plasma is mostly water, so the body quickly regenerates it.

If you’d like to learn more about donating convalescent plasma, or the other plasma donation programs, call Biomat USA at 330-743-1317. Their office is at 6000 Mahoning Ave. in Austintown.

You can also visit Talecris Plasma Resources at 1558 Brittain Road in Akron (330-633-6288) or 824 30th Street NW in Canton (330-493-1434).