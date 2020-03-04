Local pharmacy says customers are stocking up on germ-fighting supplies

There are some in-demand products the store has run out of

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – With all of the talk about coronavirus around the world — even though there have been no confirmed cases in Ohio or Pennsylvania — some items at local pharmacies and grocery stores are now very much in-demand.

“A lot of people asking for face masks, even though we are being told that it does not help prevent,” said Marcie Keeler, a pharmacist at Hometown Pharmacy in Beaver Township, Mahoning County.

The pharmacy chain has run out of things like masks and hand sanitizers. Customers are also buying plenty of bleach and cleaning wipes.

Keeler said while she hasn’t seen what she’d call “panic buying,” her shop is expecting another shipment of masks soon.

“I feel like everybody’s taking it in stride and, hopefully, following common sense.”

CDC guide on COVID-19 coronavirus

Although the Centers for Disease Control has not yet issued any new guidelines for the public in terms of potential quarantines if they’re needed, there are places to look for information to be prepared.

“We recommend using the Department of Homeland Security website,” Dr. James Kravec said. “That recommends a whole lot of supplies that you should have.”

The site suggests having food and water for each family member to last through a two-week quarantine, which Kravec said makes good common sense.

“Really, that’s true for COVID but it’s true for influenza, it’s true for a tornado that comes through like we saw in Nashville.”

For now, he urges people to follow the updates from the CDC, as well as state and local health officials.