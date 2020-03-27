Local parks and playgrounds following state orders, some even suspending services

Mill Creek Park has closed some indoor locations to the public, but their outdoor locations remain open

(WKBN) – When Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state’s stay-at-home order, he encouraged people to still go out for some exercise, but with restrictions.

All Ohio playgrounds are closed during the stay-at-home order.

Many local schools and park programs have been following that too, some have even put up signs or caution tape to enforce it.

Zachary Svette with Trumbull County MetroParks said they have taken the governor’s orders seriously, going as far as suspending restroom services.

“We are holding off placing any of those over an abundance of caution, help slow the transmission of the virus. So we are not putting out our portable restroom units until a lot of the restrictions are lifted by the governor,” he said.

Mill Creek Park posted on its website that some indoor locations are closed to the public, but their outdoor locations remain open. All scheduled programming is canceled until at least April 5.