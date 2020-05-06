Local organization providing homemade masks to inmates in Trumbull, Mahoning counties

The women say just because the inmates are incarcerated doesn’t mean they don’t matter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local organization is making and providing masks to local inmates.

United Returning Citizens works with people after incarceration. However, they wanted to do something for those still in jail during this difficult time.

“We just want them to know that they are supported and cared for, and that they are not just in there alone. You know, there are people out here that are advocating for them and they are pushing for them,” said Dionne Dowdy, executive director of United Returning Citizens.

Dowdy said after receiving a grant from the Community Foundation and the Youngstown Foundation, she hired sisters Tamisha Howard and Trinisa Redd to make the masks and help distribute them.

“You know, we deal with returning citizens that are on the outs, but what about the ones on the ins that can’t socially distance themselves?” Howard said.

Redd is a seamstress, so she already had experience making masks. But for her, this project was personal.

“Over 20 years ago, I was on the other side of the track, so it touched me, you know. I know what it’s like to be behind those bars and to have your safety basically put in jeopardy,” Redd said.

In total, 1,500 masks are being made — 500 will go to the Trumbull County Jail and the Trumbull County juvenile detention center and 500 will go to the Mahoning County Jail and the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center.

They will also give some masks to residents at a couple local senior apartment buildings.

Redd said they used neutral colors and made sure to use material the inmates are allowed to wear.

On Monday, the women will take the masks and drop them off.

All of the women agree that just because the inmates are incarcerated doesn’t mean they don’t matter.

“If everybody would just take two seconds to be human, we might be able to stop this and it wouldn’t be so many people in prisons dying,” she said.