Local Ohio stores to limit the number of shoppers inside at one time

The new rule is a part of Governor Mike DeWine's stay at home order extension

(WKBN) – Starting Monday, several stores in Ohio will start limiting the number of shoppers allowed inside at one time. The new rule is a part of Governor Mike DeWine’s stay at home order extension.

“Honestly, it wasn’t that much busier than I expected it to be,” said Cheyenne Goulish, a shopper at Rulli Brothers.

She was one of the many shoppers Saturday who decided to wear a mask.

At the Rulli Brothers Boardman location, the parking lot was nearly full of people shopping in the store just after 10 a.m.

Goulish says restrictions at this point are a good thing.

“Our hospitals are already filling up. I mean, without more prevention, this is going to get worse and worse. I think this is a good idea,” she said.

Starting Saturday at Walmart, no more than five customers per every 1,000 square feet of the building will be let in at once.

DeWine leaves it up to each business to decide how many people is a safe number to have inside at any one time.

“This is all new to us, too. We’re learning day by day what works and what doesn’t work, too,” said Eric Gelsomino, store manager at Sparkle Grocery Store in Niles.

The store will be implementing changes starting on Tuesday.

Gelsomino will ask customers to come alone when shopping and no more than 75 people will be allowed in the store, including employees.

“We want people to limit the times they come to the store. We want people to make a comprehensive list and come once a week. We don’t need to see you two, three times a week,” Gelsomino said.

He says the situation is ever-changing and the governor has been sending updates almost daily.

“The overall guidelines are very vague, but I believe we’re all gonna do what we need to do to keep our people safe,” Gelsomino said.