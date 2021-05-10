Local Ohio counties see recent drop in number of new COVID-19 cases

Also, people around Youngstown are still dying of COVID-19, though not at the rate of five months ago

(WKBN) – Along with COVID-19 numbers throughout the state of Ohio, local new case numbers, for the most part, are trending downward.

In Mahoning County, during the week ending on May 10, they saw the lowest number of new cases in four weeks at 189. That number is down 23 percent from four weeks ago, which saw 247 new cases during the week ending on April 19.

To put that into perspective, during the week of Dec. 7-14, Mahoning County had nearly 2,000 cases.

On the week ending on April 26, there were 204 new cases and 237 during the week ending on May 3.

Trumbull County is seeing the same type of trend. The numbers of new cases were falling, then went back up two weeks ago and then fell this past week (ending on May 10) all the way to 113. That’s a decrease of 51 percent. It’s also 14 times less than the 1,560 cases during the week of Dec. 7-14.

For the April 19 week, there were 229 cases. The April 26 week saw 152 and the May 3 week saw 172.

In Columbiana County, the number of new cases has now consistently been in double digits for four straight weeks.

The April 19 week saw 69 new cases, the April 26 week saw 67, the May 3 week saw 88 and the May 10 week saw 74. The last two weeks were up over the previous two weeks.

From Dec. 7-14, Columbiana County saw 638 new cases.

Over in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, there is a rise in new cases from two weeks ago. This past week, ending on May 10, there were 130 cases. Two weeks ago, ending on May 3, there were 115. But, both of these numbers are below the 154 from the April 26 week and 155 from the April 19 week.

The two numbers are also well below the 882 new cases from Dec. 7-14.

People around Youngstown are still dying of COVID-19, though not at the rate of five months ago.

These are numbers for Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties combined. Over the past month, there have been 35 deaths — 6.5 times less than the 231 deaths during the entire month of December.

So, there are way fewer cases and way fewer people dying.