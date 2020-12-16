Local nursing home directors learning when they’ll get their COVID-19 vaccines

Local nursing home directors said both residents and staff will have the choice of opting in or out of getting a shot

(WKBN) – As state health departments in Columbus and Harrisburg work to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, local nursing home chains are already learning when theirs will arrive.

“We’re hoping to have dates for all four facilities by the end of week, but our Trumbull County facilities are confirmed for the 21st of December,” said Danielle Procopio, spokesperson for Shepherd of the Valley.

Others have already been contacted by pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens, which are handling most nursing home distributions through a federal program.

“We know the vaccines are coming for our residents and our staff,” said Diane Reese, president of Briarfield Health Care Centers.

In recent weeks, directors have been reaching out to residents and their families to pass along whatever information they received from the Centers for Disease Control.

“We have been doing similar education with our staff, sending out mass emails with frequently-asked questions and answers,” Reese said.



Although the response to getting the vaccines has been largely positive, directors said both residents and staff will have the choice of opting in or out of getting a shot, which at this point will be administered by workers with the pharmacies.

“That’s going to be the easy part. It’s the prep going into it right now to kind of make sure everyone has the information to make a good, informed decision for themselves,” Procopio said.



While directors with both the Sheperd of the Valley and Briarfield chains are hoping to have the first round of vaccinations delivered before the end of the month, they realize a lot more work needs to be done.

“That’s the one thing that we are afraid of, is that as you see people hoping to get vaccinated, you’re going to have some laxness with the rules,” Procopio said.