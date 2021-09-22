Local nursing homes see rise in COVID-19 cases

(WKBN) – Nursing homes in our region are seeing a rise in COVID cases.

Ohio’s AARP says they’ve seen 10 times the number of infections in the last month — deaths are double what they were before.

Right now, 82% of nursing home residents in the state are fully vaccinated. When it comes to staff though, it’s only 54%.

“The vaccination rates among residents and staff increased slightly but remained well below what is needed to protect residents’ health,” said Holly Holtzen, AARP state director.

Nationwide, it’s estimated nursing homes account for nearly three in 10 COVID deaths.