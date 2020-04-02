Local nonprofit works to engage Valley senior citizens in isolation

The organization's mission is to keep seniors connected even though many are isolated in their own homes

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A nonprofit based in Lake County that works with a Valley business incubator is providing a way for Valley seniors to become active and engaged while being isolated.

We Thrive Together is a community outreach organization that started up six months ago.

Working with Valley-based hChoices, it provides a service that’s in demand during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Right now, with the stay at home order, it’s about keeping people as engaged and active in their own homes. So, part of that is through online programming,” said Steve Pelton, the Board Chair of We Thrive Together.

We Thrive Together has a variety of programs to choose from.

“There’s daily exercise classes. There’s discussion groups, bingo. We had trivia today, different presentations from a variety of community partners,” Pelton said.

He says that living with his grandfather provided the inspiration to start the company.

“I had an experience that even though we were living in the same space and interacting, that maybe, looking back, that he might have been feeling a bit lonely and isolated at the time,” Pelton said.

He asks that everyone takes advantage of their new realities, to slow down and reach out to people in our lives that we haven’t spoken with in a while.

“Let’s use this time to reconnect with family members, reconnect with friends that we haven’t been able to connect with because of being busy. That excuse went away, so let’s take advantage of that to rebuild those relationships,” Pelton said.

We Thrive Together uses a variety of online conference tools to help engage their clients.

For more information, visit their website or call 440-478-5640 .