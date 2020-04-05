Local mother and daughter make baskets to help those in need

It all started when 12-year-old Sophia Capron from Berloit told her mom she wanted to donate her birthday money to those in need

BERLOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – A local mother and daughter are buying and donating essential products for those in need. They say, with the community’s help, they’re hoping to donate as many as possible.

“Sophia was really concerned about people in, you know, quarantine. So she asked if we could purchase four baskets for people in need,” said Sophia’s mother Megan Blake.

On Monday last week, Sophia used her birthday money to fill those baskets with essential household products.

“We do one bar of antibacterial soap. You get dish soap. You get a package of toilet paper,” Blake said.

More items include bath products like toothpaste and body wash, and she makes sure each item is disinfected.

So far, Blake and Sophia have donated 18 of these baskets with the help of the community, who helped raise over $200 online.

Blake drops off trash bags to people who message her on Facebook, on a first come, first serve basis.

“It’s basically the first people that private message me. Those are the baskets that are claimed for the day, and then I start to put people in line for the next batch of donations,” Blake said.

When the baskets are claimed, then it’s time for the no-contact drop off.

Sophia says she has a message for those who receive it.

“Keep staying positive and smiling on and hoping, and good karma will come your way,” Sophia said.

Donations are still being accepted, and Blake says that’s a way to help her help others.