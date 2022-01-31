NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For a year you’ve been hearing the vaccine is free but for one local man, he got a bill in the mail months later.

Andrew Cerritelli, of New Middletown, got his vaccine shot in April and he was confident it was free.

He got a bill in January and immediately started doing research and found some interesting things.

“‘COVID-19 vaccines are 100% free to all individuals in the U.S. Only insurance companies or the federal government can be billed for vaccine administration fees, not patients,'” read Cerritelli from his computer.

COVID vaccination providers can get reimbursement from your health insurance for a fee, but they can’t charge you directly.

Cerritelli’s situation is a little different — he is uninsured.

Providers who participate in the government program to help the uninsured can be reported to the Health and Human Services Inspector General if they bill them for fees. Cerritelli did that.

“I can’t be the only one this has happened to. Yeah, and I know how people are, you know, they just want to get stuff over with and they probably just thought okay, well, you know, let me just pay it and get it over with and move on,” said Cerritelli.

Mercy Health has administered 100,000 vaccinations in the Youngstown region.

Cerritelli is surprised the issue even came up and has talked to numerous people on the phone to get it resolved. “They pretty much quelled my frustration, but I’m kind of cautiously just waiting for it to be resolved.”

Cerritelli said he got a call Monday morning and was told Mercy Health had received a complaint and was looking into his situation.

They told him it was removed from his bill.

As of Monday afternoon, he was still waiting for it to go away.