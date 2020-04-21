Local man doesn’t let COVID-19 stop him from making marriage proposal special

Clemate Franklin wanted to propose to his girlfriend Danielle Voitus on a day close to his heart

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Though many people are changing and canceling plans due to COVID-19, one man was determined to keep his plan of asking a question in a special way.

Clemate Franklin initially planned to propose to his girlfriend Danielle Voitus at the Butler Art Institute. He was going to have a portrait of them displayed inside to surprise her before getting down on one knee.

But when those plans had to be changed, he came up with another way.

“I just thought about it and I said, ‘Man, what’s another concept of displaying the portrait?'” Franklin said.

So with the help of family and friends, he set up their backyard with their portrait, lights, a white carpet and signs with the words “Will you marry me?” written out.

Voitus said she had no idea.

“When I was blindfolded in the car, I don’t know, it just was not coming to my head. I just didn’t think it was gonna happen. He’s always doing nice, sweet things for me so it definitely caught me by surprise,” she said.

Franklin was determined to carry out his proposal on April 20, because it is a day close to his heart. It’s his mom’s birthday.

“She’s no longer here, she passed away in 2015. So, you know, it’s just a good, symbolic meaning to today,” he said.

Voitus and Franklin both agree that although many people are going through rough times right now, it shouldn’t stop the world from spreading love and happy moments.

“Make the best of everything, because good things can still happen throughout this,” she said.