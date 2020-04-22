Breaking News
Local liquor store owner says governor’s ID requirement order is working

Coronavirus

The move was made to help stop the mass inflow of customers from Pennsylvania so social distancing can be observed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, Al Franceschelli, owner of A&C Beverage in downtown Youngstown, said Gov. Mike DeWine’s order to stop people from buying liquor in Ohio has worked — any Pennsylvania business at his store has stopped.

“We see them coming up to the door and they’re turning around and they’re getting back in their cars and going home. So, for the bulk of the people that were coming over, they’re just not here anymore. So, it’s working,” he said.

Franceschelli believes some customers who are being turned away by the order are traveling further into Ohio to buy their liquor, where the new ID requirement is not in place.

