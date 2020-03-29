Local laundromats adapt as essential businesses for their customers

At the Canfield Laundromat, owner Gerald Petrock says they are taking the proper sanitation precautions

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There are many questions about what businesses count as essential during Ohio’s stay at home order. One of those businesses are laundromats.

Laundromats are an essential business that can stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.

At the Canfield Laundromat, owner Gerald Petrock says they are taking the proper sanitation precautions.

“We’re sanitizing by wiping the machines down with Clorox wipes and we are constantly going through and making sure there is not more than ten people in a place at one time,” said Petrock.

He also owns the Washtub Laundromat in Struthers.

Even in this uncertain time, Petrock says he’s glad people can still come wash their clothes while social distancing.

“People are aware and they are staying their distance and not getting close to other people, which I think is really good. They are watching what they’re doing,” Petrock said.

He says his business has gone down nearly 40 percent since the pandemic started, but that doesn’t stop him from giving back helpful service to the community.

“We do offer drop-off service and we will pickup if necessary for people that can’t get out. So we will wash and fold their clothes and return them,” Petrock said.

The store on Scott Street is open every day from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.