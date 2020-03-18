Local landlords spread generosity during difficult time by reducing rent

The couple owns seven properties in Youngstown, and in April, they will be reducing their rent by $200

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jon and Adrienne Howell said they want to help their tenants during a difficult time.

The couple owns seven properties in Youngstown, and in April, they will be reducing their rent by $200.

“Due to our current state of affairs, people are hurting, people’s income has been reduced, so we just want to help people,” Jon said.

Jon said he and his wife love Youngstown and the people in it. So, when businesses began closing and employees began to get laid off due to coronavirus concerns, they tried to think of a way they could give back.

They knew their tenants would appreciate the reduced rent and that it would help.

“We live beneath our means so we can have resources available to help others in need,” he said.

Jon says he understands that with people being out of work, many people may be facing financial hardship. He would like his tenants to use that extra $200 for things they need such as food, or health care costs.

He also said he hopes to see not only other landlords, but other community members give back as well. He thinks this is the perfect time for people to band together and help one another.

“Meeting human beings at the point of their deepest human needs is something my wife and I, love and live to do,” he said.