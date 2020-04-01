Local health officials urge customers to not congregate in stores

Tekac suggests shopping at places offering curb-side pickup to help limit exposure to yourself and those working inside the store

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a phenomenon that’s happening all around the country these days, but its something local health officials are warning we should avoid.

Many viewers have emailed us saying they’re seeing people using trips to supermarkets and other stores as events to take the whole family and get out of the house for a while.

Mahoning County’s Health Commissioner tells us that’s not a good idea right now, saying trips to the store should only involve one member of the household.

Some businesses in the area, such as Best Buy, have already come up with ways to limit exposure.

“This isn’t a time to sit there and browse the store and shop for items that are not essential. Have a list put together. Purchase what you need and try to buy for a whole week or longer if you can,” said Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac.

Tekac suggests shopping at places offering curb-side pickup to help limit exposure to yourself and those working inside the store.