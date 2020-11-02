Local health official weighs in on how to celebrate Thanksgiving safely

(WKBN) – A couple of days into November and society has moved on from candy and treats to imagining themselves kayaking down a mountain of mashed potatoes in a river of gravy.

While the thought of a tryptophan-induced sleep is at the forefront of some individuals minds, others might be wondering how to celebrate the holiday, or if they even should celebrate, during a pandemic.

While an easy answer is to stay home and don’t celebrate like years past, that might cause a knot in family ties.

“I think it’s challenging as we see the number of positive cases but more importantly, in my opinion, is the number of hospitalizations continuing to rise,” said Dr. James Kravec, chief medical officer for Mercy Health. “Just acknowledging that there are more active coronavirus cases in the community, there are more sick people in the hospital.”

The CDC has low, moderate and high risk activities listed on its website.

Kravec said he thinks it’s a balance between safety and mental health that causes a problem when it comes to celebrating holidays. He said if people are to get together, it’s important to keep groups small, within a circle of people you’ve been around, wear a mask when possible and social distancing as best a possible.

“I think, as we need to acknowledge with our family, that we need to be safe and that the coronavirus is still present and any of us could be spreading it to other people without knowing it,” said Dr. Kravec.

There’s no magic number on the CDC’s website or that Kravec has come across, but in his mind, the biggest thing is reducing the number of households that congregate together.

“Overall, it’s a risk reduction strategy to be as safe as possible while still having some sort of semblance of a holiday.”

Some might be more cautious than others in the family when it comes to the coronavirus. To combat that issue, Kravec suggests open communication.

“Have these conversations now in November, early November, as opposed to a couple of days before. I think the better the conversations you can have with your family now the better you are as it gets closer to Thanksgiving,” he said.

The CDC also suggests using virtual hangouts like FaceTime or Zoom to have interaction with family during the holidays. This might be especially helpful for older family members that live in nursing or assisted living facilities.

“What’s challenging, in general, for nursing home and assisted livings is visitation is so strictly limited or in some cases eliminated completely. That’s hard. We just have to acknowledge that and do the best we can either in-person or virtually while working with the nursing homes and assisted livings in the community,” said Dr. Kravec.

When older family members are visiting in person, following masking and social distancing guidelines become even more important, given their risk due.

“I think this is something that will be fluid. Right now, it’s November 2. Thanksgiving is still several weeks away,” Kravec said.

Things could always change but up until this point, it’s been the same song and dance so to speak, but it’s important for people to keep following the guidelines.

“We got to the mid-term exam and now we’re preparing for the final exam. We got to finish strong,” said Mercy Health Spokesperson Jonathon Fauvie. “Even though it might sound repetitive, it really is the best way for us to mitigate the spread.”

