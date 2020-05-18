Local health experts hope there’s more testing soon for people with mild symptoms

As more people start leaving home and interacting with others, it's those with mild or no symptoms who are most at risk of spreading COVID-19

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Since the end of last month, nearly 5,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 antibodies at the QUICKmed Urgent Care Centers in Trumbull County but CEO Lena Esmail said at the same time, fewer people are being tested for the virus now.

“There is no way that we can identify who has coronavirus right now out of patients who are low, who have low symptoms or no symptoms, and those are the people that are most at risk to spread it to others.”

On Sunday, more than 420,000 people were tested across the country in a single day compared to 150,000 a day in April. Local experts suggest not reading too much into the figures.

“It is really just a snapshot in time,” Dr. James Kravec said. “The testing for the antigen, for the RNA of the virus itself, is only as good as it was that day it was tested.”

Both Kravec and Esmail believe we will see increasing numbers of cases as people start leaving their homes and interacting with others.

“I think the next part of that, though, is once someone tests positive, then they need to be isolated and know who they’ve been in contact with to isolate those people,” Kravec said.

“We’re going to surge,” Esmail said. “We anticipate that the surge will not be as high as it was when we had our greatest peak.”

Both said as the state continues opening, testing will be even more important to determine how widespread the virus is, especially among those who don’t think they’re sick.

“If we see somebody coughing in the corner, we’re not going to approach them,” Esmail said. “It’s those people that carry no symptoms or have very mild symptoms and don’t interpret that as warning signs to get tested.”

Esmail hopes local health care systems and governments will work together in the weeks to come to ramp up mass testing.