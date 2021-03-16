Local health experts excited, ready for new vaccine eligibility phases

All of the health experts we chatted with stressed that they're excited about the new phases

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This Friday, the minimum age to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio drops to 40. Then on March 29, anyone ages 16 and older can get the vaccine.

Local health experts learned about these vaccine phases on Tuesday and there is a lot of optimism about what’s to come. They think this is a step in the right direction toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic but emphasized that people may need to be patient when these new phases start opening up.

“It’ll definitely be a challenge. I’m assuming that we’ll be facing something similar to what we faced at the beginning of the process where everybody wants it but we might not have all the supplies,” said Laura Fauss, public information officer for the Columbiana County Health District.

Governor Mike DeWine said he worked with health districts across the state to make this decision, saying many were ready to take on more people.

“There is an imperative that shots not sit any place, that we get them taken up as quickly as possible,” he said.

Mercy Health said they’re currently vaccinating 6,000 people a week and are prepared to do even more.

“We haven’t heard of our distribution yet for the next week but it’s moving in the right direction each week. We seem to be getting a little more and so we anticipate getting more but we absolutely are ready to administer those when we get them,” said Dr. James Kravec, chief clinical officer for Mercy Health.

All of the health experts we chatted with stressed that they’re excited about the new phases. They see the changes as a key to returning to normal.

“I think once 70% of the population is vaccinated, literally, we can live back to normal life. Hopefully, we won’t require a face mask. Hopefully, no social distancing,” said Dr. Munir Shah, an infectious disease specialist at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

It just might require some patience.

“You know, we’ll vaccinate you as soon as we can. We’ll get all the vaccine out as fast as possible but you may have to wait a day or two before you’re able to get the vaccine,” Fauss said.

We have heard some people asking about older Ohioans and whether they’ve all been able to get the vaccine. These health experts said they’ve been able to serve the people in the earliest tiers of vaccine eligibility who want it.

Fauss even said the Columbiana County hotline for people over the age of 80 has stopped getting new calls.