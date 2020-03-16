Local health districts are here to answer your COVID-19 questions

On Monday, DeWine said 18,000 people have called Ohio's COVID-19 call center this past weekend, asking for information

(WKBN) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and health leaders have stressed the importance of knowing what your community is doing to combat COVID-19. It can be overwhelming to figure out where to go and what questions to ask, but there are resources for people in the Valley.

If you have questions, you’re not alone.

But with 450 calls coming in per hour, the governor recommends going online first. The state has set up a website specifically for the coronavirus outbreak. It has plenty of resources, from the current number of confirmed cases to coronavirus checklists and frequently asked questions.

Locally, our own health departments are doing what they can to protect us.

Many, like the Trumbull County Combined Health District, are practicing social distancing. They said there will be no face-to-face interviews. Instead, they will send daily press releases.

“The social distancing that Gov. DeWine and Dr. Acton have recommended is absolutely the right thing,” said Dr. James Kravec, chief clinical officer at Mercy Health Youngstown. “Please stay not with other people, crowds, and follow the recommendations of the governor and Dr. Acton because that will keep us separate in a way that will reduce the spread.”

Like the state, our local health departments are also relying heavily on their own websites to get information out to people.

In Mahoning County, the district board of health has a lot of online resources for people to find answers to their questions. There are fact sheets, information for travelers and resources for the restaurant industry.

Many people have also been wondering when or if they should go to the doctor if they feel sick. Kravec said always start by paying close attention to your symptoms, then calling your primary care doctor.

He said you should stay home unless it’s an emergency.

“Stay home if you have no symptoms or if you have mild symptoms. We need to be careful with the population as a whole. We can’t have everyone just coming in, we can’t handle that. No system in the entire country or the world can handle that.”

Here are more local health districts where you can find information about the coronavirus in your community: