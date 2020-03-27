Niles hardware store staying open during Stay at Home order

The store is considered to be an essential business that is allowed to remain open during the Stay at Home order

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – While stuck at home, it might be a good time to get some house work done that you might have been putting off.

Handyman Supply of Niles has everything you need.

The store is considered to be an essential business that is allowed to remain open during the Stay at Home order. They have put special measures in place to keep customers safe.

The general manager says they are offering curbside service during business hours.

The store hours are also adjusted to open an hour early from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for the elderly, the immunodeficient and pregnant women.

Wipes are also available to wipe down carts and tape is placed on the floor to show six feet, promoting social distancing.

The most popular items this time of year come from the lawn and garden section of the store, but with the Stay at Home order, many are coming in for paint and home improvement gear.

The Handyman Supply of Niles is open to the public 8 a.m. until