Local gyms taking added precautions amid coronavirus concerns

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – For many who visit the gym, it’s part of the routine to wipe down equipment after a workout, but this week, there is an increased sense of awareness.

A number of local studios are sending emails to members to pay extra attention because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Those working out at Orangetheory Fitness in Boardman tell WKBN the added precautions just make sense.

Jamie Flynn, a head coach at Orangetheory Fitness said, “We’re always cleaning the studio. Members are always wiping down their equipment, but who doesn’t need that friendly reminder every once in a while.”

That reminder comes at a time when the Ohio Department of Health is now urging local authorities to reach out to their communities.

“So they want to look at some of their cleaning protocols to make sure that they’re cleaning down equipment, cleaning out your tables, your desks, your computers,” said Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac.

This week, leaders with the Diocese of Youngstown announced they are suspending the use of communion wine from shared chalices at mass. Tekac says his staff is reaching out to other faith groups and businesses, as well as the Board of Elections.

“We have the elections coming up, so to reach out to the polls to make sure they’re providing hand sanitizer,” Tekac said.

In the meantime, those we spoke with at local gyms say if members are nervous about the possible spread of illness but they’re not showing it.

“Everything’s business as usual, you wash your hands and you’re careful and it’s the same thing that you do any other time,” said Brittany Dellagatta, a trainer at Mega Barre Fitness.

For more information on the coronavirus and cases under investigation in the state of Ohio, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov. The Ohio Department of Health has also created a call center, for more information click here.