WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – One local group is bringing the power of prayer to a local hospital.

The Trumbull County Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance met for a rare session Monday where they gathered at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

While practicing social distancing, they prayed for everyone inside.

This group included area ministers and pastors from all denominations.

They gathered in a large circle, then prayed for all healthcare workers and patients dealing with COVID-19.