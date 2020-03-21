Local grocery stores struggle to keep clean and practice social distancing

Stores have implemented cleaning more often and helping their customers sanitize

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Grocery stores are crowded every day. They want to keep items on the shelves and they want to keep the store clean, especially now.

“The grocery industry has been put on its head in the last five to six weeks,” said Rulli Bros. owner Michael Rulli.

With more customers shopping, stores are having trouble keeping things clean.

Rulli says that within the last few weeks they’ve had to up their cleaning routine.

“As soon as this happened in the end of January, we knew it was going to be a problem. We started doing sanitizing, not only in the morning but at night after we close, too,” he said.

But it didn’t stop there.

The store started wiping down the carts once an hour, adding a cleaning station so customers can clean it if they want to and offering gloves and surgical masks.

However, the masks aren’t given out to everyone.

“I’ve actually been approached by several different medical facilities that said, if you don’t need them, try to use them sparingly. We’re trying to use them for our customers that might be in jeopardy,” Rulli said.

Rulli’s cashiers are taking their time in-between customers to wipe down their area as well.

Down the road at the Sparkle Market on Western Reserve Road, a similar process is happening.

“The minute they see something, on their belt, they wipe it, they have spray. They’ve been wearing gloves,” said Assistant Manager Dan Ginnetti at Sparkle Market.

But where a real problem lies is social distancing in stores.

“It’s almost impossible, especially with a cashier. It’s two feet away from the customer that’s paying. I don’t know how we can possibly do that,” said Ginnetti.

Rullis also faces social distancing problems.

“Instead of being right up on the key pad, we ask that you step back a foot or two so we could have as much of that personal space as possible,” Rulli said.

Rulli also added that if you see someone working during this coronavirus scare, to thank them and be patient with them.