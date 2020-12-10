Local furniture retailer explains the impact from the pandemic, beyond

Dan Morgan, of Morgan Furniture Galleries in Niles, recommends not cancelling your orders and buying now if you need something

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Business was booming once Morgan Furniture Galleries was able to reopen its doors in May, and the demand for furniture continues to increase. That’s good for business, but it also means longer wait times.

Combine the increase in demand and supply chain setbacks due to the pandemic, and some customers might not be seeing their furniture as soon as they’d like to.

“This pandemic has hit every part of our industry and the supply chain in a way that I have never seen in the 50 years that I’ve been doing this,” said Dan Morgan, president and CEO of Morgan Furniture. “I don’t know that my father, doing this for all the years that he did, that he ever experienced anything like this.”

While raw materials are in shortage, so are other parts of the process, including containers to ship and trucks. Morgan said the pandemic is worldwide, and while they try to buy American as much as possible, some parts are made overseas.

They are trying to purchase another delivery truck and are having issues. They have particular needs to help move furniture, and those particular trucks are becoming hard to find. And with certain standards changed over the years for trucking, the delivery time has slowed for safety purposes.

“Before all of this happened, the idea that we could order it today and have it tomorrow was really widespread across the nation. We wanted immediate gratification, and the significant change that’s been brought on by this virus is that that no longer is something that most companies are able to do,” Morgan said.

Morgan said they want to deliver the furniture to their customers. That’s why he bought backups of different products in an attempt to get people something they want quicker.

He said if a person has ordered something and are thinking of cancelling it, that’s OK, but don’t plan on going out shortly after and ordering something with the hope that it will be delivered faster.

“We’ve coined the phrase when they ‘step out of line,’ so I’m in line and I bought something, say in September… and here it is December now, and I don’t have my things… If you step out of line now in December and then go and try and find the product, you’re going to be looking at a May or even June,” Morgan said.

The time to buy is now because as demand increases and supply remains lower than the demand, the price is going to go up and furniture stores are going to have to adjust their prices to what manufacturing companies are paying.

“There are all kinds of things that are causing these increases: freight charges around the world are escalating, surcharges, we’ve had to deal with some of the tariffs that have been initiated by Washington. Those have affected prices,” Morgan said.

February is also when Chinese New Year happens, and according to Morgan, many people take at least two weeks off from work so that impacts production and delivery of products from there.