Local funeral home work to help clients get reimbursed for COVID funerals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The federal agency which normally helps after a tornado or major flooding is now helping those who lost a loved one to the coronavirus.

FEMA is now accepting applications for a funeral assistance program.

COVID-19 has taken a toll across the Valley, across America and across the world. FEMA will reimburse funeral expenses to those who lost family members to COVID-19.

Marquise Mims figures his funeral home F.D. Mason Memorial handled up to 20 deaths, which qualify for this assistance, up to $9,000.

“We are reaching out to any of our families, the people that we have death certificates that say COVID-19, and we’re going to inform these families they have the option to file for this,” Mims said. “This is actually going to help a lot of different families. I’ve actually had a loved one that passed away from COVID-19, and it’s actually going to help out family get reimbursed for their funeral costs.”

The death must have occurred between January 20 and December 20 of last year. The death certificate must indicate it was due to COVID-19.

No online applications are being accepted.

People have to call FEMA to complete an application and begin the process of being reimbursed.

“We’ll give them a copy of the funeral bill, and if they need a copy of a death certificate, we’ll give them a copy again,” Mims said.

FEMA has received reports of scammers reaching out to people to register them for funeral assistance. The agency says it does not contact people prior to them registering.

Those who qualify, can complete an application by calling FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number at 844-684-6333 (TTY: 800-462-7585). No online applications are being accepted.

According to FEMA’s website, expenses for funeral services and interment or cremation typically include, but are not limited to:

Transportation for up to two individuals to identify the deceased individual

Transfer of remains

Casket or urn

Burial plot or cremation niche

Marker or headstone

Clergy or officiant services

Arrangement of the funeral ceremony

Use of funeral home equipment or staff

Cremation or interment costs

Costs associated with producing and certifying multiple death certificates

Additional expenses mandated by any applicable local or state government laws or ordinances



Depending on which option you chose when applying, funds will be directly deposited or a check will be sent through the mail.

