Local food pantry provides for community members in need

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Last month, we brought you the story of the Lord’s Blessing Food Pantry in Washingtonville. On Saturday, First News caught up with co-owner Charles Powell to see how they are still serving their community during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The food pantry is not allowing people inside, instead they arrange pickup times. Food is left outside or brought to the car.

They are even making deliveries.

Powell says that the virus brings its challenges, but it won’t stop him from helping others.

“We know there is a lot of adults struggling to provide for their children, so it’s very rewarding,” said Powell.

The pantry is also providing Easter baskets to families in need.

Powell also says that anyone intersected in donating food or money should contact them on their Facebook page.