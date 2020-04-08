New York family spreads joy amidst the challenges of coronavirus

The children began making their own newscasts to report feel-good stories to be broadcasted on Facebook

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While in quarantine, the Clark family is using their creativity and positive attitudes through social media videos.

Many families including the Clarks are learning the new norms while staying home. Parents are learning how to keep children on a routine and remain active.

Pastor Greg Clark and his wife Kristi of Rotterdam, New York have eight children. All of their children are adopted or in the process of becoming adopted into the Clark family. You can imagine how hard it is to keep all those children engaged and entertained during this time of school closures and social distancing.

The children began wanting to make their own newscasts to report feel-good stories to be broadcasted on Facebook.

“The videos I think just came out of boredom and the kids have always loved doing videos and making videos.” said Kristi Clark.

Well, with the help of their live-in friend Robyn, they began to film, edit, and produce the cutest videos that are bringing smiles to the faces of the community. They have held a belated St. Patrick’s day parade, a guinea pig race, a Cubs baseball game, and several hysterical news clips.

“We didn’t get to see the opening day of baseball, so we just made our own up. As a community, we also missed the Saint Patrick’s day parade, so we had one of those. It meant a lot to us.” said Greg Clark.

While sharing these videos online, members of the community have been able to watch them. Michon Terrell says as a nurse she is trying to be brave and hold it together in the face of this pandemic.

“I am constantly seeing the streams of the coronavirus updates and the changing rules. I don’t know if the Clark family realizes how much of a blessing they are to the community. People truly look forward to their posts I look at these videos and remember why I must keep fighting this fight.” explained Michon Terrell.

Kristi Clark says making these videos has been a way to bring their family closer and brighten up someone’s day.

“It is a way to do something that is actually helping other people. Every time I see the comments they often say that made me smile today. It just really encourages us to make more as a family.” said Kristi Clark.

Terrell says there are many of us who just can’t wait to see what the Clark family will post next.