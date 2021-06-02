Local expert sorts out COVID immunity: Infection vs. vaccine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With millions of Americans having contracted the coronavirus and recovered, some may have put off getting vaccinated thinking they’re immune, only to come down with COVID a second time.

Experts say patients who had the virus do develop what’s called “natural immunity” to not only the original form of COVID-19 but also most of its variants, but that immunity may not last forever.

“There may be antibodies after 90 days. There may be antibodies for less than 90 days, but we know the immunity, at least according to the CDC, and the studies show now is a 90-day period of natural immunity after COVID without a vaccine,” said Dr. James Kravec, chief clinical officer for Mercy Health Youngstown.

Kravec said the vaccine can be administered to COVID patients as soon as they are out of quarantine from the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, scientists do not know yet how long protection lasts for those who are vaccinated.

Experts are working to learn more about both natural immunity and vaccine-induced immunity. The CDC will keep the public informed as new evidence becomes available.