Local emergency officials get ready for possible second wave of virus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With many now believing Ohio has passed its peak for COVID-19 cases, are we prepared for what’s been predicted as a second — and even a third — wave of the virus?

Even though plans to convert the Covelli Centre downtown into an alternative hospital for the region are on hold, Mahoning County has received 300 cots from the state, just in case they’re needed in the future.

The county has also been providing masks and other personal protective equipment to local hospitals and nursing homes.

Dennis O’Hara, director of Mahoning County’s Emergency Management Agency, said, eventually, that practice will have to stop.

“Reach a point when we have to start winding down our emergency operations and facilities will need to start sourcing it out totally themselves.”

Officials said the last couple of months have been a learning experience for the community’s health care and emergency services. They hope it will leave the area better able to handle future outbreaks of the virus.