Local doctors set out to feed medical staff working day and night at Valley hospitals

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As we continue through these trying times, people have been reaching out to help. Two doctors in Boardman are doing their part by donating meals to the nurses and doctors on the front line.

“We’re going to come out of this, we will,” said Dr. Rajiv Taneja, who organized the food giveaway.

Dr. Taneja’s idea came from a dream, which then got fellow colleagues on board.

The team would take food to two places, the ED (which is the COVID floor) and the needy kitchens.

“The community has been really kind to us and we want to be kind to the community and whatever we can give back and I thought that was a very good suggestion,” said Dr. Chander Kohli, a neurosurgeon.

So, he called Blue Wolf Tavern to see if they would help.

“This hits home for all of us and these doctors and nurses, they’re on the front lines. They’re breaking their backs. This is the backbone of our community,” said Joe Rzonsa, the owner of Blue Wolf Tavern.

They donated about 50 chicken and pasta meals on Thursday to feed the people helping fight COVID-19 at Mercy Health in Boardman.

“This is the least I can do. At least feed people that need to be fed. So our gratitude goes to all these front line people,” Dr. Taneja said.

“Whatever we can do to make things a little bit easier, to lighten their day, just a little bit,” Rzonsa said.

Dr. Taneja’s wife is a private physician who makes daily trips to St. Elizabeth’s. He talked about what she is going through, to give perspective on what these doctors and nurses are dealing with.

“I see her gone 6 a.m., coming home at 10, just taking this from the front,” he said.

The plan is to deliver meals for the next three weeks to four of the area hospitals, trying to hit as many shifts as possible.