Local doctors react to recent vaccine incentives from Gov. DeWine

(WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine is pushing for younger Ohioans to get vaccinated, using scholarship incentives to urge people ages 12 to 25 to get the shot. This isn’t the first time the state has tried an incentive to get people vaccinated, but is it working?

The state is offering five $100,000 scholarships and 50 $10,000 scholarships to get those ages 12 to 25 vaccinated.

“No, I can’t guarantee that this will work, but I think it’s got a good shot at working,” DeWine said.

He says that studies have been done that show more than 100,000 more people got vaccinated during the Vax-a-Million, which Dr. Mike Sevilla of Salem said he saw vaccination rates go up during the time.

“They were really excited about it. Obviously it got a lot of press, and I had a lot of my patients get their vaccine during that time, absolutely,” Sevilla said.

But as a new wave of incentives pours in from the state, it’s targeting younger Ohioans, helping them with their education going forward.

And while it might not be the most ideal situation to get the younger crowd vaccinated, it’s still a shot.

“I think the focus is really all, but as we talk about the lower age groups, it’s probably very reasonable to have really whatever we can to get them vaccinated,” said Dr. James Kravec, of Mercy Health.

“Any incentive we can use, whether it’s you’re not going to have to mask up in school. Yes, you get to play sports, you get to play football games on Friday. Yeah, you can win some kind of lottery, win some kind of prizes. I’m all for it ’cause the younger folks who are getting hammered right now,” said Dr. James Shina of Steward Health Care.

While medical professionals First News talked to are all for it, they are asking for the public to research factual information on the vaccine.

“I think another part of the solution is trying to break through some of these myths that are out there, either in the community or on social media,” Sevilla said.

Governor Mike DeWine said said about 46% of people between the ages of 12 to 25 are vaccinated.