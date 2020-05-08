Local doctor warns against holding ‘COVID Parties’

He warns those carrying the virus could then pass it along to others with underlying health issues

(WKBN) – An idea that’s been making its way around on social media is the notion of families wanting to share their exposure to the coronavirus with neighbors as a way of building “herd immunity.”

Mahoning County Medical Director Dr. James Kravec says the idea of “COVID Parties” is really dangerous.

“There are younger people that get very serious outcomes from this, COVID. There are older people that get very serious outcomes, and the other part that is very key to remember is the younger folks may become asymptomatic carries,” said Dr. Kravec.

He warns those carrying the virus could then pass it along, without realizing it, to others with underlying health issues.