Local doctor stresses importance of taking temperature daily during COVID-19 pandemic

No matter which type of thermometer you choose, Dr. Mike Sevilla says one is not better than another

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – On Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recommended that everyone still working have their temperature taken before heading into work. If your temperature is high, you should stay at home.

Dr. Mike Sevilla of Salem Family Practice talked about best practices and what employers should look for.

“From a public health standpoint, I think that’s a great idea. It’s just another step to try to decrease the spread of this virus,” he said.

Having your boss remind you to take your temperature might sound a little weird, but it could help out in the long run.

“If they’re having any of the symptoms of this virus — it is fever, it is cough, congestion, maybe not acting like themselves,” Dr. Sevilla said.

The CDC defines a fever as 100.4, and just because your employee may have a high fever doesn’t necessarily mean they have COVID-19.

“We’re still in influenza and flu season. I have people with sinus infections. It could be a sign of any type of infection,” Dr. Sevilla said.

Dr. Sevilla explained how to properly take someone’s temperature while keeping social distancing in mind.

“You’re going to have to touch the person in some ways, the instrument that is going to measure the temperature. As far as I know, there isn’t a way to do that” he said.

But you’re still going to want to keep yourself and the device clean.

“Make sure anything is cleaned down between people. You can use any kind of cleaning agent,” Dr. Sevilla said.

No matter which type of device you choose, Dr. Sevilla said one is not better than another.

“As long as you’re able to get the right temperature and the right reading, that’s going to be the one you’re going to have to go with,” he said.

A member of Hometown Pharmacy said there is currently a thermometer shortage.