Local doctor says herd immunity next step in fighting COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As businesses reopen and hospitals start the process of offering elective procedures again, Mahoning County’s chief medical officer believes the goal of keeping healthcare systems from being overrun by COVID-19 is being met.

“What we’re seeing is exactly what we want to happen,” said Dr. James Kravec.

Dr. Kravec said the next step would be to achieve what’s known as “herd immunity,” in which most people have either been exposed to the coronavirus or vaccinated against it.

To get there, there would need to be many more cases in the months to come.

“They have to happen in order to get us to that 80% and also to buy us time for the vaccine to come, whenever that may be, and there’s a debate on when that will come,” Kravec said.

Kravec said local, state and federal authorities are working together on what he says has to be “a very planned approach” to control the numbers of new cases while keeping on eye on needed supplies.

“We wait a couple weeks, see, make sure we’re not overwhelming things, reevaluate and go from there,” Kravec said.

“We can’t assume that nothing will ever open because therefore, no one will get the virus, because we know that’s not practical.”