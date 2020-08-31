Local doctor recommends explaining school year changes to your kids before their first day

For example, why they have to wear a mask all day and why they need to stay further away from their classmates

(WKBN) – As kids head back to school, we asked a local doctor how parents can best prepare their children for the new things they’ll face this school year.

Dr. James Kravec at Mercy Health said parents should explain every change to their child.

For example, why they have to wear a mask all day and why they need to stay further away from their classmates.

Parents should make sure their kids have everything they need each day, from extra masks to hand sanitizer.

“For the younger kids, it will be difficult because teachers will be constantly reminding them about masks. I think that’s inevitable,” Kravec said. “As they get older, it’ll get easier but I do think setting expectations for the kids from the beginning has to start at home.”

He believes reopening for in-person classes is important.

As long as schools follow all guidelines, Kravec thinks it can be safe.

