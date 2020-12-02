Local doctor discusses how to keep yourself safe from COVID-19 this winter

Health experts warned that a high rate of virus spread during the winter months could be a deadly combination

(WKBN) – Winter weather is here, forcing most people to spend a lot more time inside, and with COVID-19 cases spiking nationwide, the situation isn’t good.

Several viewers reached out to us worried about what the winter will bring. So, we talked with Mercy Health’s top doctor about those concerns and how to keep yourself safe.

Winter 2020 — clashing with a surge of COVID-19 cases unlike anything we’ve seen before. The pandemic is far from over.

“We need to change our behavior or it will get worse and the hospitals will be overrun with even more COVID patients. I’m very concerned,” said Dr. Jim Kravec.

Dr. Kravec has talked very openly about the situation inside our local hospitals. This conversation was no different.

“We’re seeing an increased number of hospitalizations presently, the staffs are very stressed. In the hospital, there are a lot of positive cases that are resulting hospitalizations, so the time to act is now,” Dr. Kravec said.

Act by getting “back to basics” as he put it.

Health experts warned that a high rate of virus spread during the winter months could be a deadly combination.

Now, more people are forced to be inside.

“I can’t stress enough how incredibly important it is to stay away from other folks who are not members of your household, inside, especially when you don’t have masks on and are not able to social distance,” Dr. Kravec said.

Winter can be a hard time for some people — long, dark days and cold weather coupled with social isolation. It can lead to feelings of sadness, anxiety or depression.

Dr. Kravec feels that pain.

“There’s so much community spread right now that the chance of contracting COVID and then having consequences is too high,” Dr. Kravec said.

You can still spend time with friends and family outside your bubble this winter. Experts say the best way is to stay far apart in the open air, exercising caution all winter long.

“This is real. Staying indoors with people who are outside of your household will cause spread,” Dr. Kravec said.