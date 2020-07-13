Local dentist’s office adds game-changing device to help prevent COVID-19 spread

The new device that hovers over a patient's face, sucking aerosols and particles from the air so they don't spread to others or onto surfaces

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Are you afraid of the dentist? If so, we can’t help you there but if it’s because of the pandemic, Chester Family Dentistry in Warren has an answer.

The practice has a new device that hovers over a patient’s face, sucking aerosols and particles from the air so they don’t spread to others or onto surfaces.

Dr. Amy Caicco, a dentist and co-owner there, said it’s important to keep everyone healthy.

“This is good not only for our patients, but for our staff as well. It gives that extra precaution. With Trumbull County being in the red right now, we really want to go above and beyond to keep our patients safe and everybody healthy.”

All of the rooms are equipped with the same device, which is cleaned after each use.

“Each suction system has three different filters in it — a UV light and HEPA filter to make sure those aerosols are taken out of the air and any bacteria are killed off,” Dr. Caicco said.

The dentistry has had the devices for over a week and so far, patient feedback has been positive.

“They’re a little noisy and a little loud but for the extra precaution, I don’t think anybody has really had an issue with it,” Dr. Caicco said.

She said they ordered the devices when the pandemic started but they were on back order, so it took longer for them to come in.

Despite the wait, she said they are happy they finally arrived.