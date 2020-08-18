Local dentist shocked by WHO’s latest dental recommendations; says routine cleanings are important

Dr. Braydich said routine cleanings are important for general health, and for some people, he recommends going more than twice per year

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said people should put off their routine dental cleanings to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Rudy Braydich of Braydich Dental said he was shocked by the timing of the announcement and assured staff members at his office have been taking measures to limit the spread.

“We have the N95 masks, we have the face shields, we have the head coverings, all these personal protective things are available for patients to use,” Dr. Braydich said.

They also require that patients answer a list of COVID-related questions, have their temperature taken when they arrive, masks are required for entry, and sanitizing stations are set up throughout the practice.

“We also go ahead and use Ozone in our office at nighttime, where we flood the office with Ozone for eight hours… and that kills everything,” Braydich said. “It’s a high radical oxygen, which means that it goes ahead and it attacks living things. So when we run it, you’re not in the office.”

After it’s done running, there is a window of three hours in which no one is in the building so it can’t irritate any individuals.

“It dissipates and it’s gone so it’s not a problem,” Dr. Braydich said.

So do you need to go to the dentist? According to Dr. Braydich, it’s very important for general health, and for some people, they recommend going more than twice per year.

“There’s been more and more research that shows people who are Type-2 Diabetic, periodontal disease can be very prominent in them,” he said, “And there’s a direct correlation between the periodontal disease and how your A1C is fluctuating.”

He also said there’s a relationship between cardiovascular disease and periodontal disease.

“We have patients that are very concerned about their general health, and they know that one of the things that helps them is their oral health,” Dr. Braydich said. “We’re here to help them.”

The American Dental Association also released a statement in regard to the WHO’s announcement, saying it respects but strongly disagrees with the recommendation of delaying routine dental care in certain situations due to COVID-19.

“Oral health is integral to overall health. Dentistry is essential health care,” states ADA President Dr. Chad P. Gehani. “Dentistry is essential health care because of its role in evaluating, diagnosing, preventing or treating oral diseases, which can affect systemic health.”

Dr. Gehani also said millions of patients have safely visited their dentists in the past few months for the full range of dental services.

“With appropriate PPE, dental care should continue to be delivered during global pandemics or other disaster situations,” he said.

Dr. Braydich said his patients feel safe and said they tell other people this is a safe place to go.

“It’s safe,” he said. “We’ve been on top of it for a long time, and we will continue to stay on top of it because that’s what our organization above us does, and we’re just very conscientious people.”

More stories from WKBN.com: