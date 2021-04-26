Local COVID numbers: Some cases up, vaccinations way down

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Looking at the COVID-19 numbers in local counties, it was Mercer County in Pennsylvania that really stood out.

It was the only county out of the four, Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties, that was not showing a downward trend over the past four weeks.

For the week ending April 5, Mercer County had 98 new cases. Since then, it has held steady in the 150s. But the week ending December 14 of last year, Mercer had 882 new cases. So, it’s way down from that.

Every other county is showing a downward trend and is way down from four months ago. Mahoning County saw a slight rise three weeks ago to 278 new cases, but this past week just close to 200. The week ending December 14, Mahoning County had 1,998.

Trumbull County had the same trend – in the mid 240s for two straight weeks. Then to 184, and this past week to 152. The week ending December 14, Trumbull County had 1,560 cases.

Columbiana County saw a slight rise three weeks ago to 95 cases. Then, falling to 69, and this past week to 67. Four months ago, it was 638 in a week.

Since March 26, over the past month, both Mahoning and Trumbull Counties have had 11 deaths, while Columbiana and Mercer counties have had six apiece. That’s a total of 34 deaths over the past month, which is slightly more than one a day. Four months ago, the total was 61. The number of deaths has been cut in half but is still high.

Thirty-nine percent of Ohio’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Mahoning County also recorded 39%. Trumbull County is at 37%, and Columbiana County is at 32%.

The number of people being vaccinated is falling fast. Throughout March, there were days when 100,000 people a day were being vaccinated. Last week, it was down to 25,000 da day.