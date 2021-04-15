Local COVID-19 Defense Task Force meets to discuss next step in combatting virus

The task force's deputy commander says they're sending letters to every household in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield COVID-19 Defense Task Force starting meeting last fall as a way to get information out to the community. Members met once again on Thursday.

Two months ago, Governor Mike DeWine recognized Canfield for a job well done.

Mayor Richard Duffett, Superintendent Joseph Knoll and Task Force Deputy Commander Charles Coleman talked about where the task force goes from here.

They have been focusing on educating, communicating and recognizing the good in the community when it comes to COVID-19.

Canfield is encouraging these four C’s:

Care for one another by masking up Check your distance is 6 feet apart Clean your hands frequently Claim your vaccination

As for the next step, Coleman says they’re sending letters to every household in Canfield.

“Letting them know where we stand, where we started, how the trends have gone for us as a community, where we stand now and where we hope to be when this pandemic is over,” Coleman said.

As for upcoming summer events like the 4th of July parade and Memorial Day observances, they are all still on but a specific plan has not yet been determined.