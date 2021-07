Local county in top 10 for highest COVID-19 death rate in Ohio

(WCMH) – As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 14 had reached 608,013 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 34 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of July 8, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Hancock County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (134 total deaths)

— 1.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,719 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,253 (7,012 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new cases, -70% change from previous week)

Darren56brown // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Fulton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (75 total deaths)

— 2.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,715 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,279 (4,330 total cases)

— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 7 (3 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Carroll County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (48 total deaths)

— 2.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,712 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,360 (1,981 total cases)

— 22.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Mark Spearman from Newark, Ohio, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Knox County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (112 total deaths)

— 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,689 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,352 (4,582 total cases)

— 22.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 8 (5 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

Canva

#46. Cuyahoga County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (2,240 total deaths)

— 4.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,677 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,407 (116,189 total cases)

— 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 9 (117 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Ashland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (98 total deaths)

— 5.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,171 (4,370 total cases)

— 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new cases, -78% change from previous week)

OZinOH // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Ashtabula County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (179 total deaths)

— 5.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,641 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,425 (7,220 total cases)

— 22.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 17 (17 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

Roger O. Young // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Washington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (110 total deaths)

— 5.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,636 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,898 (5,331 total cases)

— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 7 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#42. Summit County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (1,011 total deaths)

— 7.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,599 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,976 (48,559 total cases)

— 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 9 (49 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Auglaize County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (87 total deaths)

— 9.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,560 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,050 (5,045 total cases)

— 16.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (13 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#40. Lucas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (829 total deaths)

— 11.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,525 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,148 (43,467 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 5 (21 new cases, -66% change from previous week)

Lugevas // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Wayne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (226 total deaths)

— 12.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,515 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,938 (9,185 total cases)

— 16.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (12 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Montgomery County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (1,056 total deaths)

— 14.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,914 (52,713 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (64 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Shelby County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (97 total deaths)

— 14.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,446 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,850 (4,786 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (8 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

LeeG7144 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Ottawa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (81 total deaths)

— 14.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,440 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,226 (3,739 total cases)

— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Adams County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (56 total deaths)

— 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,423 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,813 (2,441 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (5 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

Eric Lochtefeld // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Mercer County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (85 total deaths)

— 18.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,373 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,860 (4,883 total cases)

— 24.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 7 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Hardin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (65 total deaths)

— 19.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,360 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,841 (2,773 total cases)

— 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (5 new cases, -55% change from previous week)

Kevin Marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Huron County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (122 total deaths)

— 20.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,341 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,572 (5,577 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (8 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

Analogue Kid // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Pickaway County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (122 total deaths)

— 20.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,337 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,857 (8,685 total cases)

— 56.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 9 (5 new cases, -69% change from previous week)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Miami County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (226 total deaths)

— 21.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,314 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,171 (10,882 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 11 (12 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Williams County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (78 total deaths)

— 22.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,291 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,577 (3,514 total cases)

— 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (18 new cases, +64% change from previous week)

Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Ross County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (164 total deaths)

— 23.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,275 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,086 (6,966 total cases)

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (9 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

James St. John // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Marion County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (140 total deaths)

— 23.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,265 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,299 (8,657 total cases)

— 39.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 5 (3 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Sandusky County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (129 total deaths)

— 26.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,213 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,320 (5,454 total cases)

— 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (7 new cases, +133% change from previous week)

dankeck // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Hocking County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (63 total deaths)

— 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,176 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,809 (2,207 total cases)

— 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Rona Proudfoot // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Erie County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (166 total deaths)

— 28.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,170 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,866 (8,070 total cases)

— 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (10 new cases, +400% change from previous week)

Myself // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Paulding County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (42 total deaths)

— 29.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,160 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,512 (1,776 total cases)

— 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (7 new cases, +133% change from previous week)

Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#22. Clark County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (306 total deaths)

— 31.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,129 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,642 (14,269 total cases)

— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 7 (9 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Van Wert County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (65 total deaths)

— 32.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,778 (2,482 total cases)

— 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

636Buster // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Columbiana County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (236 total deaths)

— 33.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,068 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,890 (9,057 total cases)

— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 5 (5 new cases, -62% change from previous week)

Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Holmes County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (102 total deaths)

— 33.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,067 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,178 (2,716 total cases)

— 35.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 9 (4 new cases, -56% change from previous week)

Ndutro // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Seneca County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (128 total deaths)

— 33.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,703 (5,354 total cases)

— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 4 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Allen County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (245 total deaths)

— 37.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,009 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,679 (11,954 total cases)

— 22.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 20 (20 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

Jack W. Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Trumbull County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (486 total deaths)

— 40.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,392 (16,613 total cases)

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (23 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Jefferson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (160 total deaths)

— 40.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #953 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,715 (5,693 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (8 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Henry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (67 total deaths)

— 42.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #926 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,179 (2,749 total cases)

— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (9 new cases, +350% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Darke County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (129 total deaths)

— 44.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #903 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,624 (5,430 total cases)

— 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Stark County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (936 total deaths)

— 45.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #899 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.5 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,035 (33,484 total cases)

— 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 20 (74 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Harrison County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (38 total deaths)

— 45.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #892 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,606 (1,144 total cases)

— 20.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Preble County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (106 total deaths)

— 48.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #848 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,505 (3,886 total cases)

— 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 29 (12 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Defiance County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (99 total deaths)

— 49.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #834 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,361 (4,327 total cases)

— 19.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Wyandot County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (57 total deaths)

— 50.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #814 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,794 (2,350 total cases)

— 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Belmont County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (177 total deaths)

— 51.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #801 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,223 (6,180 total cases)

— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 25 (17 new cases, +240% change from previous week)

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Mahoning County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (611 total deaths)

— 53.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #774 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,816 (22,447 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (32 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Crawford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (111 total deaths)

— 54.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #761 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,794 (4,064 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (4 new cases, -71% change from previous week)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Noble County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (39 total deaths)

— 55.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #743 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,463 (1,365 total cases)

— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Tuscarawas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (254 total deaths)

— 58.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #697 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,432 (8,676 total cases)

— 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 8 (7 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Putnam County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (104 total deaths)

— 76.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #492 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,808 (4,337 total cases)

— 34.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Bwsmith84// Wikimedia Commons

#1. Monroe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (45 total deaths)

— 89.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #373 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,012 (1,367 total cases)

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 22 (3 new cases, +200% change from previous week)