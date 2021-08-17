Local counties begin 3rd COVID-19 shot availability

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local counties are beginning to announce the availability of a 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Trumbull County Combined Health District announced Tuesday that will provide a third dose in limited circumstances at their vaccine clinics.

The eligibility criteria set by the Ohio Department of Health includes the following:

Those undergoing active treatment for cancer

Organ transplant patients who are taking immunosuppressive therapy

Those who have received a CART-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplant or taking immunosuppressive therapy

Those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g. DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome

Those with advanced or untreated HIV infection

Those undergoing treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (e.g.20 mg per day) alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

Additional criteria:

You must have a note from your doctor stating that you meet the qualifying criteria.

It must be at least 28 days (4 weeks) from your last Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. You need to bring proof of vaccination. If you don’t have your vaccine card, TCCHD will attempt to look it up, however, if they can’t find it, the vaccine cannot be administered until last vaccination has been verified.

Health officials said that currently there is not a recommendation for a third dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Registration is available at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ but walk-ins are also welcomed.