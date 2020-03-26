Local Congressman: Stimulus checks coming ‘very soon’ after President signs law

"The checks will begin to flow very, very soon after the president signs this into law," Congressman Bill Johnson said.

(WKBN) – Valley Congressman Bill Johnson predicts now that the trillion-dollar emergency economic package is a big step closer to becoming law, and taxpayers could start seeing checks sometime next week.

The package, which was approved early Thursday morning includes one-time payments of $1,200 for adults earning up to $75,000 a year. For couples making up to $150,000, the amount would be $2,400.

There would also be money available for dependent children.

“The checks will begin to flow very, very soon after the president signs this into law, which we expect to happen sometime tomorrow after the House passes it,” Johnson said.

The Congressman stresses that even those now receiving Social Security will be receiving their own checks — even if they do not currently file yearly income tax returns. They just need to have a valid Social Security number.

