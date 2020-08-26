Local concert venues excited to finally have guidance on how to reopen during COVID-19

Not having events hasn’t just hurt these local venues, it impacts the economy as well

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Since March 17, venues like the Covelli Centre, the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre and W.D. Packard Music Hall have been waiting for guidance that other industries have gotten. They finally got it on Aug. 21.

“The initial reaction was we were elated to get just some type of guidance,” said JAC Management Group Vice President Ken Bigley.

Performance venues haven’t been given a specific date for when they can have shows but have been given guidance on capacity.

They can either have 15% of their maximum capacity or 300 people, whichever is less, and for the local spots, they are capped at 300.

“As a 6,000 seat arena (Covelli Centre) with 6,000 seat arena expenses, to do a show in there whether it be production, stage labor, staffing — all of those things simply don’t work with 300 people,” Bigley said. “It would be hard with 3,000 people to be honest, or 2,500 people. It’s just a big building and it takes a lot to do it.”

For Packard Music Hall, General Manager Jim Bugos said they were also excited to get the guidance, but wish it happened sooner.

“I wish it would have come about three months ago because we could have done a lot of our dance competitions, a lot of our local community-based events, dance recitals and things like that that we haven’t been able to do,” he said. “And now we’re a week away from school starting… so that really cuts into the ability to have any of those events.”

While a lot of national talents aren’t touring right now, it gives local artists a chance to perform for people in the area.

“The good part is that we are able to look at local and regional acts and get up and running and get some people back to work and just have some type of action going on,” Bigley said.

Not having events hasn’t just hurt these venues, it impacts the economy as well.

“We’ve seen it nationally, that for every person that attends an event there’s roughly a $40 economic impact aside from the ticket and what is spent at the venue,” Bigley said. “Whether that be dinner, local attractions of some sort, hotels, whatever that is.”

One of the concerns coming back is the pressure to make sure all variables are covered in their plan.

“Does our plan cover every foreseeable situation?” Bugos wonders. “Trying to make sure you’ve got all those safeguards and all of those reactionary plans in place. That’s where the pressure’s at, not necessarily pressure to have an event.”

Venues could also need additional staffing to make sure everyone is social distancing, plus, sanitization is taking place on top of making sure everyone is safe.

“Pre-COVID it would be our responsibility, still safety and making sure that we’re putting on quality entertainment,” Bigley said. “Now in the age of COVID, we have a public health responsibility and accountability on top of it.”

Another factor to consider is the safety of performers, such as the W.D. Packard Concert Band, who has been playing at Packard Music Hall since 1955, but not at all this year.

“We can space out enough to make sure the audience is safe, but we can’t space out enough to make sure the performers are safe,” Bugos said.

It’s not just a local issue, JAC Management Group also operates an amphitheater outside of Dallas.

“Everybody’s being impacted, everybody’s worried about the stability, about what’s next for their employees, their businesses because it’s so unprecedented,” Bigley said.

Right now, Bigley, Bugos and colleagues around the world are working on finding the balance.

“It’s a thin line to walk where you want to be community-minded and you want to let people come and have a good time and show them that this is just an issue for a little bit, but we’ll be back to full capacity and we’ll be back doing shows. Life’s going to be back to normal at some point,” Bigley said. “And in these dark times, give everybody something to do and get some entertainment out there.”

On the other hand, they are a business and have to be smart economically as well.

