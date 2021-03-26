Local community gathers for memorial to share stories of lives lost to COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the Youngstown community gathered at Wean Park Friday evening to remember the people who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Led by Mayor Tito Brown, people gave heartfelt messages under the Market Street bridge.

“My husband was a very humble, very kind man,” said Kim Moses.

Moses lost her husband Michael back in May 2020. They were married for 40 years. She said he was healthy up until he caught what he thought was a cold.

“But even at that diagnosis, they told him, because he was strong and his body was in such good condition, that they just wanted to monitor him because of his age but he would probably only be in the hospital for only a few days. He never came home,” Moses said.

Stories like Moses’ are one of the reasons Mayor Brown held Friday’s event, to give others a chance to tell their story.

“You couldn’t gather as a family during the funeral so your grieving process is not totally there. So this is just another opportunity for us to hopefully give them a grieving process and start that forward progress for them,” he said.

Many of the messages that were spoken also came with a PSA telling people to wear masks, socially distance and get the vaccine.

“Because I think that the people who don’t think this is real need to hear not only my story but everyone’s story that has been through this,” Moses said. “Until you look across the table and the person you want to say something to is not there, I guess people just don’t get it. But there have been times that I just wanted to turn and say something to my husband and he wasn’t there.”