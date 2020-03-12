Local college students react to university closures

"It's really hard on such notice if you have a job in the area," said Westminster student Megan Ratay

(WKBN) – College students in the area are being affected by the spread of COVID-19.

Many schools near and in the Valley are delaying spring breaks and taking all face-to-face instruction online.

“I’m interested and anxious to see how the online classes will go, how that is all going to fill in last minute,” said Westminster College student Kaitlyn Jones.

“It’s really hard on such notice if you have a job in the area,” said Westminster student Megan Ratay.

Dr. Kathy Richardson, president of the college, reassured that students in nursing or student teaching will have access to live in the dorms.

Westminster College houses most of its students on campus. Students like Kaitlyn Jones are now having to go great lengths to go home.

“We packed a bag and grabbed my textbooks and was out the door,” Jones said.

Jones is on her way home to Florida.

“Well, I am happy to be going home, cause, I mean, I live in Florida. So, there are worse places to live,” said Jones.

Students with jobs at the college are told to speak to their advisor. Richardson also mentioned that students who have jobs near campus or live far away can apply to stay in the dorms during this time.

Youngstown State University was one of the first schools in the area to make the announcement of going to all online classes.

Classes and large gatherings are postponed indefinitely.