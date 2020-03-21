Local coffee shop appreciates support amidst coronavirus

Friday afternoon, there were some people coming in and out for coffee and a quick bite to eat

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mocha House is feeling the effects of Covid-19. They say that they are still getting take-out business, but overall business is still slow.

Friday afternoon, there were some people coming in and out for coffee and a quick bite to eat.

With all the changes to business, the Mocha House’s manager, Tammy, says they appreciate the ongoing support they are receiving.

“People have been so generous and so nice and I am so glad to see this community come together. It has been a blessing, I guess you can say, because we have such good people and it’s bringing people together and I hope it stays that way,” she said.

They also said they understand why people don’t want to come out, but they want customers to know they are sanitizing constantly and practicing proper hygiene.